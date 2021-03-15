Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Fresenius Kabi introduces first-ever generic for Foscavir

Generics
15 March 2021

Fresenius Kabi today announced the immediate availability in the USA of foscarnet sodium Injection.

Fresenius Kabi foscarnet sodium injection, a generic of Foscavir, is available in 6,000mg/250mL bottle.

“We’re pleased to offer this first-to-market generic for Foscavir in the United States, an important treatment for immune-compromised patients,” said John Ducker, president and chief executive of Fresenius Kabi USA.

“Fresenius Kabi is committed to providing clinicians high-quality, high-value products, at lower costs, to treat a wide variety of disease states,” he added.

This launch represents increasing access and lowering costs for medicine used to treat immune-compromised patients, the company said.

UK-based pharmaceuticals and services firm Clinigen Group acquired rights to Foscavir from AstraZeneca in 2010, however it on-licensed the product to Pfizer.

Foscavir is licensed for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis in HIV patients, and acyclovir-resistant mucocutaneous herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections in immunocompromised patients.



