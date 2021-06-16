BRIEF—Glenmark launches Tiogiva, a Spiriva bioequivalent, in UK

Sunday 24 November 2024

Glenmark launches Tiogiva, a Spiriva bioequivalent, in UK

16 June 2021

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has become one of the first companies to launch a bioequivalent version of tiotropium bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI), under the brand name Tiogiva, in UK for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Tiogiva is the bioequivalent version of German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim’s Spiriva Handihaler.

COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaged lung tissue and a narrowing of the airways, making breathing difficult.

There are many different types of the condition, although little is known about what causes this variation and the best way to manage the different versions of the disease.

According to data from IQVIA, tiotropium DPI had a market size of $450 million in the European Union in the 12-month period ended September 2020.

