BRIEF—Joe Russo joins AAM as senior director, federal government affairs

US trade group the Association for Accessible Medicines has appointed Joe Russo as senior director, federal government affairs, in order to help develop the association’s strategy and implement the initiatives of AAM’s government affairs department.

He is responsible for managing a range of government relations initiatives and projects to promote the federal policy goals and objectives of AAM.

“Joe has a solid record of coalition building,” said Katherine Raab, vice president, federal affairs,” adding: “We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our reach.”

Before joining AAM, Mr Russo served in the White House, most recently as special assistant to the President and deputy director of the Office of Public Liaison.

Previously, he was coalitions director of the House Judiciary Committee and served on the legislative staff of Representative Bob Goodlatte (Republics, Virginia).