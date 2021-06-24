Wednesday 19 November 2025

Celgene settles patent row with Sun Pharma over oncology drug

Generics
24 June 2021
sunpharmabig

Indian drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (BSE: 524715) has settled the patent litigation over a generic version Revlimid (lenalidomide) in the USA.

Celgene, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), has granted Sun Pharma a license to sell a limited quantity of the generic blood cancer drug, which has annual sales of around $8 billion, beginning after March 2022. The license further extends the potential to an unlimited quantity after 2026.

Revlimid is one of several big products and signals a huge opportunity for the Indian company. As a result of the settlement, all Hatch-Waxman litigation between Sun Pharmaceutical and Celgene regarding the Revlimid patents will be dismissed, the Indian company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Several Indian generic players also are in the fray and have struck a deal with Celgene. While such deals crowd the space, it could also result in potential price erosion for Sun Pharma.

As an analyst said, six out of 11 para IV filers have settled the patent litigation case and the majority are expected to enter the market in fiscal year 2023. Natco Pharma (BSE: 524816) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) are among a few companies that had in the past settled patent litigations over the drug indicated in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

While the US generics business for Sun Pharma has been decent in the past three quarters, the fourth quarter registered a sequential decline. The company said that fourth-quarter of FY20 sales had an exceptional item (one-time business in the USA) and thus the numbers were not strictly comparable.

Another brokerage firm said while the company’s US generics front is going through calibrated product rationalization, the specialty segment looks promising due to a robust product pipeline. However, the metamorphic shift from generics to specialty is expected to weigh on US growth in the near term.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
BMS and Dr Reddy's settle on US generic Revlimid entry
17 September 2020
Biotechnology
Revlimid ruling is good news for B-MS takeover plans
15 March 2019
Biotechnology
Celgene to pay $55 million over antitrust case
24 July 2019


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze