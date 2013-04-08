CNS therapeutics market facing downward pressure as branded drugs continue to expire

The global central nervous system (CNS) therapeutics market has been forecast to reach $133 billion by the year 2018, primarily driven by increase in disease prevalence rates due to aging population, introduction of new class of drugs and increased expenditure on health care, according to a new report added to the offering of companiesandmarkets.com.

The central nervous system is the part of the nervous system that integrates the information that it receives from, and coordinates the activity of, all parts of the bodies of bilaterian animals -- that is, all multi-cellular animals except radially symmetric animals such as sponges and jellyfish. It contains the majority of the nervous system and consists of the brain and the spinal cord.

There are many central nervous system diseases, including infections of the central nervous system such as encephalitis and poliomyelitis, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis or acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and genetic disorders such as Krabbe's disease, Huntington's disease or adrenoleukodystrophy.