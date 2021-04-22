Sunday 24 November 2024

CPhI: COVID-19 driving manufacturing and CDMOs driving growth

Generics
22 April 2021
Ahead of CPhI Discover (May 17-28, 2021) – global pharma’s largest virtual gathering – the CPhI executive post-pandemic pharma survey predicts that pandemic supply chain issues have further cemented a push for repatriated manufacturing globally. The findings suggest that over the next five years, governments and companies will gradually look to reduce complexity and increase regional self-reliance.

Highlighting this issue’s current prominence, the implications of this shift are to be fully explored by a panel of experts during a live session (May 20 CPhI Discover). In particular, the merits of offshore versus onshore manufacturing, and/or if reshoring represents a rethinking of innovation approaches – with new manufacturing technologies introduced to improve efficiency. The recent launch of a new type of CDMO with ‘powerful new technologies’ to meet post-pandemic vaccination needs is potentially an early indicator of the changing landscape.

Overall, some 500+ executives in the survey were extremely bullish in their outlook for pharma manufacturing both in the medium and longer term. In fact, more than 60% of executives anticipate COVID-19 will ‘greatly improve the business outlook in 2021 and beyond’ – driven by expanding global demand for the existing COVID treatments and upscaling. Consequently, the contract services industry is predicted to grow even faster to meet demand.

