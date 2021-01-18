Sunday 24 November 2024

Drug cocktails in India under the scanner; companies accused of profiteering

Generics
18 January 2021
indianpharmabig

Highlighting over-medication as a potential hazard while also flagging the prospect of 'profiteering' by drug companies, India's drug price watchdog the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has expressed concern about the many drug cocktail applications that continue to flood its office as also those that are surreptitiously available in the country, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

An increasing number of fixed-dose combination (FDCs) drugs are not desirable in the overall public interest and welfare, according to the NPPA.

As the NPPA takes up applications to fix prices of new drugs, most of which are FDC medicines or drug cocktails, the NPPA observed that the setting of retail price of these FDCs could lead to a higher price being fixed than the sum of the price of their individual components, resulting in 'profiteering by companies'.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
High percentage of unapproved antibiotic formulations raises questions on regulatory effectiveness in India
20 November 2023
Biotechnology
US govt buys more doses of Regeneron/Roche covid antibody cocktail
13 January 2021
Generics
More fixed-dose combo drugs are facing the axe in India
30 August 2019
Generics
Many unapproved fixed-dose combo drugs still sold in India
10 August 2015


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze