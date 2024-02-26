EFTA pursues swift trade agreement with India amid concerns over drug access clause

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) aims to conclude a trade agreement with India "within weeks," with the four-nation bloc showing a steadfast commitment to seal the deal before the Asian country enters its election cycle. However, concerns persist over a clause that may delay access to generic drugs in India for up to six years.
Amidst reports of India seeking a commitment from EFTA to invest $100 billion over 15 years, ongoing discussions revolve around setting specific investment targets and addressing potential consequences if these targets are not met. The agreement has been under discussion since 2008.
Both Norway’s deputy foreign minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik and Switzerland's Ambassador to India, Ralf Heckner, are optimistic about concluding the agreement before the 2024 general elections in April.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze