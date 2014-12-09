Europe’s research and generic/biosimilar industries join forces against counterfeiting

Trade groups the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and the European Generic medicines Association (EGA) say they will be joining the European Stakeholders Model marking another positive step in the pharmaceutical industry’s united effort to combat counterfeiting.

Counterfeit medicines are a threat to human life and undermine trust in the medicines supply chain. Recent estimates by the World Health Organization suggest that around 1% of medicines sold in the developed world are counterfeit and in some parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America, more than 30% of the medicines on sale are fakes.

The ESM was established for the implementation of the Falsified Medicines Directive ( Directive 2011/62/EU), with participation from supply chain stakeholders that are committed to fighting against counterfeits: EFPIA, GIRP (the European Association of Pharmaceutical Full-line Wholesalers), EAEPC (The European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies), and PGEU (Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union). EGA’s participation will further strengthen the ESM.