Europe’s research and generic/biosimilar industries join forces against counterfeiting

Trade groups the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and the European Generic medicines Association (EGA) say they will be joining the European Stakeholders Model marking another positive step in the pharmaceutical industry’s united effort to combat counterfeiting.
Counterfeit medicines are a threat to human life and undermine trust in the medicines supply chain. Recent estimates by the World Health Organization suggest that around 1% of medicines sold in the developed world are counterfeit and in some parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America, more than 30% of the medicines on sale are fakes.
The ESM was established for the implementation of the Falsified Medicines Directive ( Directive 2011/62/EU), with participation from supply chain stakeholders that are committed to fighting against counterfeits: EFPIA, GIRP (the European Association of Pharmaceutical Full-line Wholesalers), EAEPC (The European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies), and PGEU (Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union). EGA’s participation will further strengthen the ESM.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze