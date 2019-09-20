Firms admit colluding to keep nortriptyline price up

The Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) subsidiary King Pharmaceuticals and Alissa Healthcare Research have admitted illegally sharing information relating to nortriptyline in order to keep UK prices of the generic drug high.
In June 2019, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority issued a statement of objections provisionally finding that the two companies, along with the wholesaler Lexicon, had exchanged commercially sensitive information about prices, volumes and entry plans in order to keep prices up.
Nortriptyline is prescribed by the National Health Service (NHS) and used by thousands of patients every month to relieve the symptoms of depression. It was previously sold under brand names including Pamelor and Noritren. NHS spending on the drug peaked at £38 million ($47 million) in 2015.
