FTC and HHS seek public comment on generic drug shortages

The USA’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) yesterday jointly issued a Request for Information to understand how the practices of two types of pharmaceutical drug middlemen groups - group purchasing organizations (GPOs) and drug wholesalers - may be contributing to generic drug shortages.
In the Request for Information (RFI), the FTC and HHS said they are seeking public comment regarding market concentration among large health care GPOs and drug wholesalers, as well as information detailing their contracting practices. The joint RFI seeks to understand how both GPOs and drug wholesalers impact the overall generic pharmaceutical market, including how both entities may influence the pricing and availability of pharmaceutical drugs. The joint RFI is asking these questions to help uncover the root causes and potential solutions to drug shortages.
“For years Americans have faced acute shortages of critical drugs, from chemotherapy to antibiotics, endangering patients,” said FTC chairperson Lina Khan, adding: “Our inquiry requests information on the factors driving these shortages and scrutinizes the practices of opaque drug middlemen. We look forward to public input as we assess how enforcers and policymakers can best address chronic drug shortages and promote a resilient drug supply chain.”
