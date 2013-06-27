Generic launches by Mylan, Stada Arz and Dr Reddy's

US copy drugs maker Mylan (NYSE: MYL) has launched norethindrone tablets USP, 0.35 the generic version of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Micronor tablets, 0.35mg (28-Day Cycle), which are indicated for the prevention of pregnancy.
Mylan's partner, Famy Care, received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for this product, which had US sales of around $57.2 million for the 12 months ending March 31, 2013, according to IMS Health, quoted by Mylan.
