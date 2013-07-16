Generic versions of Trilipix debut in USA; Mylan sued by UCB

Impax Laboratories (Nasdaq: IPXL) today announced yesterday (July 15) that it is commencing shipment of authorized generic Trilipix (fenofibric acid) delayed release capsules, 45mg and 135 mg, through its generics division Global Pharmaceuticals.

Under the terms of a settlement agreement, Abbott Laboratories (now AbbVie [NYSE: ABBV]) and Fournier Laboratories Ireland granted Impax the right to sell an authorized generic as early as July 15, 2013.

Also, following final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application, US copy drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL has launched fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules, 45mg and 135mg, the company said yesterday (July 15).