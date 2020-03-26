Government investment will turnaround APIs industry in India, says analyst

India’s Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has proposed an incentive scheme worth around 10,000 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) aiming to strengthen the domestic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) facilites to boost domestic manufacturing in India to compensate for dwindling Chinese supply because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Responding to the development, Prashant Khadayate, pharma analyst at GlobalData, noted that the package will help boost the capabilities of domestic API manufacturers. The timing of the announcement was crucial as Indian pharma companies are facing potential supply disruptions due to COVID-19 outbreak. Indian pharma manufacturers depend heavily for their supply of fine chemicals and drug intermediates on China.
As part of the strategy, three API manufacturing parks will be set up in different parts of the country to further help in setting up API manufacturing units, and incentive scheme will be implemented for the production of government identified 53 API’s by the manufacturers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze