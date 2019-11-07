Saturday 23 November 2024

Hikma down despite upbeat trading statement

Generics
7 November 2019
hikma-big

Shares of London-listed Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LSE: HIK) were down 2% at 1,984.50 pence in mid-morning trading, after the company issued an update on current trading.

Siggi Olafsson, chief executive of the Jordan-based drugmaker, commented: “I am pleased to reiterate our full year guidance for the group in 2019.  We continue to execute against our strategic priorities and all three of our businesses continue to deliver good organic growth and profitability in line with our expectations. We are benefitting from our broad and differentiated product portfolios, strong commercial capabilities and tight cost control. We are successfully launching new products while making strategic investments in R&D and partnerships to drive sustainable long-term growth.”

As this is its trading update rather than third-quarter results, the company is not giving a breakdown of sales and earnings at this stage. Numbers for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be published on February 27, 2020.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Hikma raises guidance following strong first-half; makes acquisition
9 August 2019
Generics
Hikma down, despite posting strong 2018 financials
13 March 2019
Generics
Hikma and Arecor in US injectable medicine deal
9 January 2020
Generics
Hikma rises as it ups full year guidance on strong first-half
15 August 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze