Saturday 23 November 2024

Hopes for more drugs to see price revisions in India

Generics
16 September 2020
indianpharmabig

Close on the heels of a price hike for anticoagulant drug heparin, India's pharma industry has been urging the government to initiate an upward price revision for another 25-30 drugs as raw material prices and other expenses eat into margins.

India, a global hub for generic drugs, has launched a new scheme to boost production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are greatly dependent on the Chinese supply chain. However, API prices of common antibiotics like norfloxacin and ciprofloxacin, as well as paracetamol and some vitamins have shot up.

Earlier, several representations were made to the pricing regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), after prices of the API of heparin leapt by over 200% over the last two years. The current pandemic added to drug manufacturers woes as supplies from China were majorly disrupted.

In mid-July, the NPPA allowed a one-time price increase of 50% till December 31, 2020, for heparin injectable.

Call for price cap review on other products

The pharmaceutical industry has again cobbled together several representations and asked the pricing regulator to consider reviewing the price cap on other products that have seen significant price increase in recent months.

"On an average for some products the API prices have shot up by 25%-30%. API roughly constitutes 35% of the production cost," said an official of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the lobby group representing big pharmaceutical firms in India, though this could go up to 80% in certain cases depending on the prevailing API prices. "When the input cost is higher, then the final price of the product shoots up, leading to a financially unviable business proposition for the industry," said the official.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Rising Chinese prices cause India's NPPA to hike heparin ceiling price
18 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
India to incentivize scientists as it mulls new pharma R&D policy
6 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
India mulling tweak to drug policy that exempts foreign medicines from price control
15 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
As COVID-19 cases rise in India, black marketers thrive
17 September 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze