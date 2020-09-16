Hopes for more drugs to see price revisions in India

Close on the heels of a price hike for anticoagulant drug heparin, India's pharma industry has been urging the government to initiate an upward price revision for another 25-30 drugs as raw material prices and other expenses eat into margins.
India, a global hub for generic drugs, has launched a new scheme to boost production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are greatly dependent on the Chinese supply chain. However, API prices of common antibiotics like norfloxacin and ciprofloxacin, as well as paracetamol and some vitamins have shot up.
Earlier, several representations were made to the pricing regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), after prices of the API of heparin leapt by over 200% over the last two years. The current pandemic added to drug manufacturers woes as supplies from China were majorly disrupted.
In mid-July, the NPPA allowed a one-time price increase of 50% till December 31, 2020, for heparin injectable.
The pharmaceutical industry has again cobbled together several representations and asked the pricing regulator to consider reviewing the price cap on other products that have seen significant price increase in recent months.
"On an average for some products the API prices have shot up by 25%-30%. API roughly constitutes 35% of the production cost," said an official of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the lobby group representing big pharmaceutical firms in India, though this could go up to 80% in certain cases depending on the prevailing API prices. "When the input cost is higher, then the final price of the product shoots up, leading to a financially unviable business proposition for the industry," said the official.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze