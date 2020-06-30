Sunday 24 November 2024

Pharma companies send SOS to Indian government

Pharmaceutical
30 June 2020
Consignments originating from China are being subjected to heavy scrutiny at Indian ports. The hold up of Chinese imports is disrupting COVID-19 medical supplies, with the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), the apex pharma export body, writing to the Department of Pharmaceuticals seeking urgent government intervention.

Pharmexcil has warned that, if import clearances are not cleared on priority, then it will be a challenge to maintain 90% to 100% production and that the supply chain might also get 'completely diluted' as a result.

Delay in clearances by customs officials at different ports has hindered the supply of pharma raw materials across India, resulting in an impact on domestic production. Exporters fear that China could retaliate against holding up their consignments by delaying Indian cargo at Hong Kong and Chinese ports.

