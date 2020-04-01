Indian government moves on APIs, as Chinese supplies are returning

As China’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs) makers restart operations, the first consignment of raw materials has already touched Indian shores. Imports from all Chinese provinces, barring one, have commenced to India, with supplies expected to buck up in the coming weeks, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

India depends on China for around 70% of the APIs that it uses in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Over a quarter of that comes from factories in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, and Shandong provinces.

As of March 28, production was resumed in 98.6% of China's major industrial enterprises. Four days ago, China also resumed operations of domestic passenger flights from its Hubei province.