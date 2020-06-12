Saturday 23 November 2024

India's CDSCO flags 25 drugs as not of standard quality

12 June 2020
India's apex drug regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has flagged 25 drug batches for failing to qualify in a random drug sample test.

The drug samples include doxepin hydrochloride capsules by Intas Pharma, levetiracetam injection by SBS Biotech, nifedipine capsules by Torrent Pharma (BSE: 500420), and several others that were declared as 'Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ).

An analysis was conducted by the CDSCO and Drug Control Departments on 477 drug samples. Of these, 452 samples were found of standard quality while 25 were declared as NSQ/ spurious/ adulterated/ misbranded, for the Month of May 2020.

