Indian pharma companies shifting to innovation

Several changes in the marketplace has necessitated that Indian companies proactively shift their business models from supplying commodities to supplying innovations.
Though life sciences companies in India have started taking small, experimental steps, a whitepaper from consulting firm EY states that though the potential is huge, activities are currently fragmented across the value chain, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
While the Indian pharma and biotech industry is expected to increase to $100 billion from the current $40 billion, expanding at 10% compound annual growth rate (CAG by 2025 - notwithstanding the recent Coronavirus outbreak - the Indian government is looking to support the life sciences industry further by granting quick patent approvals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze