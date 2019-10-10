Indian pharma market continues expansion, despite fewer launches

Despite new launches dropping abysmally, India’s pharmaceutical market has grown at its fastest pace in more than a year in the quarter ended September given higher volumes and prices. According to data from market research agency AIOCD-AWACS, the Indian pharma market expanded 11.5% for the quarter ended September 30.
While year-on-year growth in sales was at 11.5% in the three-month period, this was the highest since the quarter ended June 2018. Data showed sales of domestic drug companies grew 11.9% over the previous year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As lifestyle diseases gained the upper hand, data showed the chronic segment that constitutes medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular continued its growth trajectory. The anti-diabetes segment saw 12.7% growth in second-half fiscal 2020, while the cardiac sector grew at 11%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze