Indian pharma market continues expansion, despite fewer launches

Pharmaceutical
10 October 2019
Despite new launches dropping abysmally, India’s pharmaceutical market has grown at its fastest pace in more than a year in the quarter ended September given higher volumes and prices. According to data from market research agency AIOCD-AWACS, the Indian pharma market expanded 11.5% for the quarter ended September 30.

While year-on-year growth in sales was at 11.5% in the three-month period, this was the highest since the quarter ended June 2018. Data showed sales of domestic drug companies grew 11.9% over the previous year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As lifestyle diseases gained the upper hand, data showed the chronic segment that constitutes medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular continued its growth trajectory. The anti-diabetes segment saw 12.7% growth in second-half fiscal 2020, while the cardiac sector grew at 11%.

