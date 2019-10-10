India's Health Ministry seeking to speed approvals of vaccines

Teaming up with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), India’s Health Ministry is looking to halve the time taken to get vaccines approved from the 15 years it normally takes if one follows strict procedures.
The Health Ministry has been looking to bring in faster regulatory reforms and speedy approvals. Sources said the Ministry is also exploring options to do away with animal testing.
With researchers from different countries along with regulators including the US Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and experts from the World Health Organization set to gather in India next month, talks will revolve around the broad guidelines of Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM) studies.
