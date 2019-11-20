India's top-10 selling drugs dominated by diabetes products

Home-grown domestic majors control 80% of the Indian pharmaceutical market but, when it comes to top selling drug brands in India, multinational companies tend to take the cake.

Of the top 10 drug brands by sales, seven belong to multinationals, with the top selling brand being Danish diabetes major Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) for its insulin drug called Mixtard. The drug had sales in India of $75 million to September on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis.

The top 10 brands contribute to 43% of the Indian domestic pharma market.