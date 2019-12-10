Indian drugmakers lagging in vast vaccines market, but some progress being made

Indian pharma does not offer serious competition to multinationals in terms of vaccines. With the government coming up with compulsory annual healthcare programs in India, there is a huge market for vaccines which no Indian pharma company has been able to capture, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
Seven months after vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech acquired Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt from GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), it has launched ChiroRab, an anti-rabies vaccine, thereby becoming the largest rabies vaccine manufacturer in the world.
Earlier marketed under the trade name Rabipur, ChiroRab has been evaluated in over 25 controlled clinical trials in five countries in more than 7,000 subjects.
