Indian pharma seeing record VC investment and significant deal-making

The life sciences sector is in the news again in India and has entered the top league. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector recorded the second highest value of private equity and venture capital investments in November at $1.2 billion. This also happens to be the sector’s highest-ever value of private equity investment in a month, signalling the trajectory of the Indian life sciences industry, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Several locked-in trends like demographic, regulatory, technological and financial are shifting the trajectory of the industry. With a record 140 million households expected to enter the middle class in the next decade, consumption of healthcare services is set to increase.

Complex generics and biosimilars are set to be key growth drivers for the pharma industry, marking a shift away from the more commoditized generics that have historically dominated the Indian life sciences sector.