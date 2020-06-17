India readies $1.3 billion pharma incentive scheme; aims to be $120 billion industry

Even as China settles down post COVID-19, the Indian pharmaceutical industry is bracing itself for a reduction in profit margins in the short term, given the expected rise in the prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and key starting materials (KSM). Aiming to reduce import dependency and to attain self-reliance and drug security, the Indian government has decided to provide incentives to the pharmaceutical industry, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
Final guidelines for a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme are being deliberated in government circles, with the government soon to unveil a $1.3 billion plan to boost domestic API and KSM production.
The scheme involves offering PLIs worth $911 million to companies that will invest in domestic manufacturing of critical KSMs required to produce APIs. Another $393 million has been reserved for creating bulk-drug parks in various states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze