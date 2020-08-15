Saturday 23 November 2024

India mulling tweak to drug policy that exempts foreign medicines from price control

Pharmaceutical
15 August 2020
india_big

In what could be a major decision, the Indian government is looking to tweak an existing provision that allows new medicines developed by foreign companies to be exempt from price control for five years. The move comes in the wake of sharp criticism of the government's amendment in January 2019 which allowed for the price control exemption, with health organizations arguing it discourages local drug manufacturing, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Executives of the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) and the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority are said to be revisiting paragraph 32 of the Drugs (Price Control) Order (DPCO), which lists out certain exemptions.

Paragraph 32 states the provisions of the DPCO shall not apply to a manufacturer producing a new drug patented under the Indian Patent Act, and not produced elsewhere, for a period of five years from the date of commencement of its commercial production in the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India lifts price caps on innovative and orphan drugs; major fillip for Big Pharma
5 January 2019
Generics
India readies $1.3 billion pharma incentive scheme; aims to be $120 billion industry
17 June 2020
Pharmaceutical
India to incentivize scientists as it mulls new pharma R&D policy
6 August 2020
Generics
Hopes for more drugs to see price revisions in India
16 September 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze