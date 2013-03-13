India's Cadila Pharmaceuticals eyes building plant in Russia

Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest privately held pharmaceutical companies in India, is considering building a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Russia’s Astrakhan region, according to regional authorities.

The company is currently looking for a site, where the new plant is expected to be located and, in addition to Astrakhan, may consider the possibility of building a plant in the Yaroslavl region, due to its close proximity to Moscow, Russia’s largest pharmaceutical market in terms of sales.

Could involve up to $150 million investment