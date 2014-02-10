Indian drugmakers set to capitalize on Cymbalta generics

Approval for the generic version of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Cymbalta duloxetine by the US health regulator (The Pharma Letter December 12, 2013) has come as a shot in the arm for Indian drug majors, who have been waiting for India to pass the Mental Healthcare Bill, reports TPL’s Indian correspondent.
Cymbalta generated sales of $5.08 billion in 2013, of which $3.96 billion came from the USAA. It is prescription medicine used in the treatment of depression and other conditions.
The icing on the cake for Indian drugmakers, however, is the announcement of a national mental health survey to be conducted by the Bangalore based National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, with a pilot study slated to start this month.
