Saturday 23 November 2024

Local manufacture of 35 APIs underway, as India seeks self-reliance

Generics
21 April 2022
india_night_big

India is well on its way to becoming a global hub for pharmaceuticals. Around 35 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), which were previously imported into India, are now being manufactured across the country. Applied research for investigational new drugs has also quadrupled in India, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

In India, the 35 critical APIs are 90% dependent on imports. As of now, however, these APIs are being manufactured in India under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme. In the first phase of India's PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector, 32 new drug manufacturing plants have been set up across the country to produce critical APIs.

Though half of the critical APIs are imported, most of them come from China. Economies of scale and support from the Chinese government in the form of financial incentives, infrastructure and regulatory policies had given the Chinese API industry a competitive advantage.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
APIs: the flavor of the season in India
9 December 2021
Generics
More sops in the offing for India's generic pharma sector
24 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
EU wins WTO case against Turkey's discriminatory pharma practices
26 July 2022
Generics
India's greenfield bulk drugs drive amidst shift from China
2 April 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze