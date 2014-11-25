Mylan confirms first-to-file patent challenge relating to Brevibloc

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) today confirmed that it and several subsidiaries have been sued by US drugmaker Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and two of its affiliates in connection with the filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for esmolol HCl in sodium chloride injection.
This product is the generic version of Baxter’s Brevibloc, which is indicated for supraventricular tachycardia or non-compensatory sinus tachycardia, and intraoperative and postoperative tachycardia and/or hypertension.
Baxter filed law suits against the Mylan companies in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey and the Northern District of West Virginia.
