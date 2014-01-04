Sunday 24 November 2024

Mylan hires Rakesh Bamzai as president, India commercial and emerging markets

4 January 2014
US drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that Rakesh Bamzai has joined the company and has been appointed president, India commercial and emerging markets.

Mr Bamzai has more than 20 years of experience in the Indian and global biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Mylan, he was president of marketing at India’s Biocon, where he played a key role in building the company's global biopharmaceutical business. He had overall responsibility for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and branded formulations and managed a team of more than 2,000 people across functional areas and geographies.

Through the years, he also spearheaded many strategic partnerships that enabled the organization to gain wider global access and greater market penetration for its biopharmaceuticals business. Mr Bamzai also led Biocon's foray into branded formulations and built many successful brands across therapies in India and Gulf Cooperation Council states.

