Mylan victorious in patent dispute with Teva

US generic drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) says that Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: TEVA) infringed one of Mylan's Orange Book listed patents.

The US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia granted Mylan's motion for partial summary judgment regarding the production and marketing of Teva's generic version of Mylan's Perforomist (formoterol fumarate) inhalation solution.

Teva's Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic Perforomist has not yet been granted tentative or final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. A trial on the remaining issues in the case is scheduled to begin later this month.