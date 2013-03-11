Sunday 24 November 2024

New Zealand consults on amiloride, perindopril and trandolapril funding

Generics
11 March 2013

New Zealand’s Pharmaceutical Management Agency, PHARMAC, is seeking feedback on a proposal to fund new brands of the potassium-sparing diuretic amiloride hydrochloride (Apo-Amiloride) and the ACE inhibitor perindopril (Apo-Perindopril) through an agreement with generic drugmaker Apotex NZ Limited; to alter the subsidy arrangement for the existing funded brand of perindopril (Coversyl, originated by France's Laboratories Servier); and to clarify the subsidy arrangement for trandolapril (Gopten, originated by Knoll, now part of Abbott Labs). In summary:

• Apo-Amiloride (amiloride hydrochloride 5mg tablets) would be fully funded from July 1, 2013;

• Apo-Perindopril (perindopril 2mg and 4mg tablets) would be fully funded from May 1,2013;

• the subsidies for Coversyl (perindopril 2mg and 4mg tablets) would be adjusted to match the Apo-Perindopril subsidies from May 1, 013;

• the higher subsidy for Coversyl by endorsement for patients with congestive heart failure who were taking perindopril prior to June 1, 1998, would be removed from May 1, 2013. This would mean that any patient currently receiving the higher subsidy by endorsement would need to switch to the Apo-Perindopril brand to remain on a fully subsidized product; and

• the wording of the higher subsidy by endorsement for Gopten (trandolapril 1mg and 2mg capsules), which is also available for patients with congestive heart failure who were taking it prior to June 1, 1998, would be amended for clarity.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze