Philippines tax reforms will open new opportunities for Indian pharma, say analysts

The introduction of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act coupled with business and corporate tax regulatory reforms in the Philippines is likely to open up new avenues for the Indian pharma industry, according to a new analysis.
GlobalData’s report, ‘ CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape – Philippines,’ reveals that the pharmaceutical market in the Philippines is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.65% to reach 241.9 billion Philippines pesos ($3.7 billion*) in 2025.
The UHC Act was introduced in February 2019 in the Philippines to ensure ‘100% population coverage’ under the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP). According to the Department of Health (DoH), Philippines, the total healthcare budget for the implementation of the UHC Law in 2019 is 257 billion pesos versus 171 billion pesos in 2018.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze