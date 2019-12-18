Indian pharma market's positive outlook heading into 2020

Organized by Informa Markets, CPhi & P-MEC India 2019 recently closed its doors to over 45,000 visitors and 1,600+ exhibitors from 44 countries, making it the largest pharmaceutical trade show in South Asia. Mirroring the event’s success, India is set for rapid growth in 2020 according to the recent CPhI Annual Report Pharma Index.

Now in its 13th year, three days of CPhI & P-MEC India staged a breadth of informative content sessions, with pharma experts from across the entire supply chain sharing their knowledge. One key trend to emerge was the continued goal of aligning India to Western regulatory standards, which experts suggest will help the country sustain significant increases in exports if harmonization of regulations continues.

Lack of innovation could be a drag factor