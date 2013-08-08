Sunday 24 November 2024

Ranbaxy 2nd-qtr sales fall 18%; reports loss

Generics
8 August 2013

India’s largest drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) reported second-quarter 2013 financial results, showing that sales had plunged 18% to 26.3 billion rupees ($429 million), compared to the like 2012 quarter when the company benefited from exclusivity on a generic version of Pfizer's blockbuster cholesterol lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin). Ranbaxy, majority-owned by Japanese drug major Daiichi Sankyo, posted a loss of 5.2 billion rupees, largely as a result of negative currency effects, compared to a loss of 5.9 billion rupees in the same quarter of 2012.

Commenting on the business results for the quarter, Arun Sawhney, chief executive and managing director of Ranbaxy, said: “The company continued its focus on branded markets and business which will help navigate the growth of Ranbaxy in the coming years. While on the one hand, we are making commitments to growth, we are also consciously working on areas of efficiency improvement across the organization.”

He continued: “At all times, we will work under the paradigm of ‘Quality and Patients First.’ In the interest of all stakeholders we successfully concluded the previously disclosed investigation by the US Department of Justice. With the payment of $500 million, provisioned earlier, we have settled both the civil and criminal settlements with the DoJ. This should allow us to focus our resources and energies to drive future growth.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze