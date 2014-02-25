Ranbaxy temporarily suspends shipments from Toansa and Dewas plants

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) has announced in a letter to the Stock Exchange that it has temporarily suspended shipments of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) produced at its Toansa and Dewas plants in India.

Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) said last month that API shipments from the Toansa plant to the USA were suspended, following a prohibition by the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letter January 24). Additionally, Ranbaxy has now voluntarily suspended all API shipments from both the Toansa and Dewas plants in order to allow for further evaluation and inspection of manufacturing processes and quality control systems.

The temporarily suspended shipments will be resumed once the processes and controls at these facilities are reconfirmed based on internal evaluations and inspections. Ranbaxy has also announced that a quality and integrity committee, established as a sub-committee of the Ranbaxy corporate board of directors in order to improve corporate governance, has been in operation from early February 2014.