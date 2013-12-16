Recipharm files for European approval of first-in class generic anti-infective

Swedish contract development and manufacturing group Recipharm says its subsidiary RPH Pharmaceuticals has filed for regulatory approval for an infectious disease drug product in a range of European countries. The product has been developed through a partnership with privately-held Swedish drugmaker Astimex Pharma, which is set to market the product in the Nordic market.
As a "first in class generic," the product, owned by RPH, will be licensed to third parties for distribution in markets where Astimex presently is not represented.
Expanded collaboration
In addition to the filed application, Astimex and RPH have expanded their collaboration with another manufacturing and development project in which the drug target is another first in class generic approved for use in most of the North European markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze