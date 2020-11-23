Sunday 24 November 2024

Russia experiencing boom in antibiotics sales

23 November 2020
Sales of antibiotics in Russian pharmacies in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to 28.6 billion roubles ($376 million), which is 14% higher compared to the same period of last year, according to a recent report prepared by the Russian analytics companies Pharmvestnik and AlphaRM.

According to the companies, in volume terms, sales grew by about 15% to 176.6 million packs, with the biggest growth being observed in the case of azithromycin, amoxicillin, amoxicillin + clavulanic acid, clarithromycin, levofloxacin and moxifloxacin.

The growth was registered in the case of antibiotics that are produced both by domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies.

