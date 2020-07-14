Global drugmakers cutting Russian ranges due to strong generics competition

Amid the ever-tightening competition in the Russian pharmaceutical market, global drugmakers continue to cut their local range as part of efforts for optimization of local business, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
As some Russian media have recently reported, in recent months at least four high-demand imported drugs have disappeared from the domestic pharmaceutical market and there is a possibility that the same trend will continue to be observed in the second half of the current year.
In the latter case, among those drugs which left the market are produced by French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and the Switzerland’s Roche (ROG: SIX).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
