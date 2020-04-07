Saturday 23 November 2024

Russian drugmakers may again face threat of raw material shortages

Pharmaceutical
7 April 2020
russia_li

The Russian drug manufacturers that have managed to increase sales amid the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, may again face shortages of raw materials for their production, as the planned tightening of quarantine measures in Italy may result in the almost complete suspension of supplies of active ingredients for their needs, according to recent statements made by representatives of some leading Russian pharmaceutical companies and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to data of RNC Pharma, one of Russia’s leading pharma analytics agencies, so far, Italy has been one of the major suppliers of active ingredients to Russia, the majority of which were used in the production of antiviral drugs in the Russian market.

Most of these ingredients were supplied for the needs of Russia’ leading drugmakers, among which are the AFK Sistema, Veropharm and Pharmstandard, as well as subsidiaries of some global producers, operating manufacturing facilities in Russia.

