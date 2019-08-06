Saturday 23 November 2024

Russia to create conditions to increase exports of drugs in coming years

6 August 2019
The Russian government plans to accelerate its efforts aimed at raising exports of domestic drugs and active ingredients by 2030, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to latest data from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the annual value of drug exports that are manufactured in Russia is estimated at $700 million. However, according to state plans, this figure should increase five-fold to $3 billion by 2030.

In contrast to previous years, when the greatest attention was paid to the increase of supplies to the countries of the former Soviet Union region, this time particular focus will be given to the growth of exports to the European Union and other Western markets.

