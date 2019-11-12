Russia considering large-scale production of drugs on African continent

Russia may start large-scale of drugs on the African continent, that may take place within the next several years, according to recent statements made by the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov as a result of the recent Russia-Africa forum, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to Mr Manturov, currently the Russian government, along with some leading domestic drugmakers, are interested in the localization of certain domestic drugs in some African countries.

That could be in the form of joint productions with some leading local producers and building of production facilities from the scratch.