Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar announces growth plan

20 April 2022
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its Strategy 2030 to drive transformation through sustainable growth and deliver enhanced value for all stakeholders.

Strategy 2030 is set to triple Julphar’s revenues via six central growth pillars - “Maximizing Revenue from current Product Portfolio” “New Product Launches,” “Geographical Expansions,” “Strategic Business Initiatives,” “Advanced Specialty Products Initiative”, and “In-Organic Growth Initiatives.”

The new growth strategy embodies Julphar’s aspirations to be the leading pharmaceutical company in the MENA region, recognized with first-to-market products and value-adding medicines. Strategy 2030 is driven by adopting new, cutting-edge technologies across all Julphar’s manufacturing plants.

