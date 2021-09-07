Wednesday 19 November 2025

STADA gets rights to portfolio of ophthalmic products in the MENA region

Pharmaceutical
7 September 2021
stada-location-big

NTC, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, and Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra), a global pharmaceutical player with significant presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announce a commercial ophthalmic partnership.

NTC is granting STADA a license and distribution rights for certain proprietary ophthalmic products in the region, intended to address several ophthalmic diseases, in particular blepharitis, dry eye and allergy.

“We are excited to partner with a leading company like STADA,” says Riccardo Carbucicchio, president and chief executive of NTC, “for some of our innovative treatments in ophthalmology. The products included in the agreement with STADA leverage technologies aimed at simplifying the therapeutic care of patients in treating dry eye, allergy, and blepharitis, and thus favoring compliance. An agreement with a global player like STADA is a great opportunity for our vision at NTC and we are confident that our ophthalmic products will reach a broad range of patients in the MENA region.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharma outlook in the MENA region: an insider's view
24 April 2017
Pharmaceutical
STADA Arz to sell Yondelis in MENA countries
17 November 2020
Biosimilars
Stada Arz partners with Alvotech on biosimilars
7 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Julphar announces growth plan
20 April 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze