STADA gets rights to portfolio of ophthalmic products in the MENA region

NTC, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, and Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra), a global pharmaceutical player with significant presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, today announce a commercial ophthalmic partnership.
NTC is granting STADA a license and distribution rights for certain proprietary ophthalmic products in the region, intended to address several ophthalmic diseases, in particular blepharitis, dry eye and allergy.
“We are excited to partner with a leading company like STADA,” says Riccardo Carbucicchio, president and chief executive of NTC, “for some of our innovative treatments in ophthalmology. The products included in the agreement with STADA leverage technologies aimed at simplifying the therapeutic care of patients in treating dry eye, allergy, and blepharitis, and thus favoring compliance. An agreement with a global player like STADA is a great opportunity for our vision at NTC and we are confident that our ophthalmic products will reach a broad range of patients in the MENA region.”
