Stada Arz partners with Alvotech on biosimilars

Icelandic biopharmaceutical company Alvotech and German drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership for the commercialization of seven biosimilars in all key European markets and selected markets outside Europe.
The initial pipeline contains biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmunity, oncology and inflammatory conditions as well as ophthalmology for patients around the world.
Under this partnership agreement, Alvotech will be responsible for the development, registration and supply of the biosimilars within the European Union. Stada will be exclusively commercializing the products in the majority of the key European markets. The originator products of the seven biosimilars currently generate $50 billion in sales globally. The agreement includes an upfront payment with subsequent milestone payments over the next four years. The financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.
