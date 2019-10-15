Russian drugmaker Nanolek eyes more active foreign expansion in coming years

Russian drugmakers are considering more active foreign expansion that will be in the form of larger exports of their products, according to recent statements of producers and industry analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

For example, such plans have been recently announced by Nanolek, a leading Russian producer of vaccines, which several weeks ago completed registration of three drugs, with the aim of their further exports to Azerbaijan and other countries of the post-Soviet space.

Among these drugs are the antiallergenic Nalorius (desloratadine), as well as two drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases - Ramipril-Nanolek and Nebivolol-Nanolek.