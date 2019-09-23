Nanolek partners with GSK for vaccines production in Russia

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has signed an agreement with Russian drugmaker Nanolek on the localization of vaccine production in Russia by 2021, according to recent statements of the companies, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will invest about 6.5 billion roubles ($101.6 million) in the launch of production, that will be located at Nanolek’s site in the Kirov region.

According to Nanolek’s president Vladimir Khristenko, at the initial stage of the project, the partners will focus on the production of vaccine against chickenpox, while later the range will probably be expanded.