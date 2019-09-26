BRIEF—GSK invests $120 million in next-generation US biopharma facility

GlaxoSmithKline has announced a $120 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, USA, that will support the delivery of the company’s pipeline, bringing new medicines for cancer and other specialty diseases to patients faster.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive of GSK, said: “These investments will support and accelerate the transformation of our pipeline to deliver the next generation of medicines and vaccines for patients who need them. This also underscores GSK’s longstanding commitment to making innovative medicines and vaccines here in the US.”

Since 2017, GSK has invested close to $400 million in US manufacturing capabilities across its vaccine and specialty portfolios, including this latest announcement. GSK has two significant R&D and manufacturing sites in Pennsylvania: Upper Merion and Upper Providence, employing around 3,500 people. In addition, GSK has its US corporate headquarters at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard that employs more than 1,000 people.